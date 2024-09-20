Harris confirms meeting with Zelenskyy next week: seventh in a row

US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the seventh time next week at the White House, UNN reports .

Next week at the White House, I will meet for the seventh time with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Biden and I have made clear that our support for the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom is unwavering - wrote Harris on the social network X.

The day before, the Office of the President reportedthat during his visit to the United States, which is scheduled for next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US presidential candidates Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Also , US Presidential Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said that Kamala Harris would meet separately with President Zelensky at the White House.