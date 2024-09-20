Harris confirms meeting with Zelenskyy next week: seventh in a row
Kyiv • UNN
US Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week at the White House. This will be their seventh meeting, during which the United States will reaffirm its unwavering support for Ukraine.
Next week at the White House, I will meet for the seventh time with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Biden and I have made clear that our support for the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom is unwavering
The day before, the Office of the President reportedthat during his visit to the United States, which is scheduled for next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US presidential candidates Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Also , US Presidential Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said that Kamala Harris would meet separately with President Zelensky at the White House.