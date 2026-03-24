Jurors in the case against Google and Meta over social media addiction cannot reach a verdict

Jurors in a Los Angeles trial concerning social media addiction have informed the judge of difficulties in reaching a consensus regarding one of the defendants. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The case involves Google and Meta, but the jurors did not specify which one. Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl stated that the jury must try to reach a decision.

She warned that if no agreement is reached, the case would have to be retried with a new jury.

The essence of the lawsuit

The jurors have been deliberating on the case for over a week. The lawsuit was filed by a young woman who claims she became addicted to YouTube and Instagram platforms as a child.

The outcome of the process could have broader implications, as similar lawsuits against tech companies are being filed by parents, prosecutors, and educational institutions.

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