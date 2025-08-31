Jude Law transformed into Putin: "The Wizard of the Kremlin" film premiered at the Venice Film Festival - AP News

The world premiere of the film "The Wizard of the Kremlin" by director Olivier Assayas, in which British actor Jude Law transformed into Vladimir Putin, took place at the Venice Film Festival. This was reported by AP News, according to UNN.

Details

The actor admitted that he initially had doubts about participating in the project, but trusted the director. According to him, the story in the film is told "with nuances and attention" and does not aim to create a scandal. For the role, Law used special prosthetics.

I felt safe in Olivier's hands. This is a story we were going to tell intelligently, with nuance and care. We weren't looking for controversy for controversy's sake - Law noted.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Giuliano da Empoli. The plot covers the period from the 1990s to 2014 and describes Putin's rise to power. One of the main characters is Vadim Baranov, played by Paul Dano, created based on the image of Vladislav Surkov, an influential political strategist and former Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Recently, Russian media reported that filming of the new film by French director Olivier Assayas, "The Wizard of the Kremlin," had begun in Riga. The start of work on the film became known in May 2024. Director Olivier Assayas worked on the script together with Emmanuel Carrère.

