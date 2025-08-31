Jude Law transformed into Putin: "The Wizard of the Kremlin" film premiered at the Venice Film Festival - AP News

$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 28097 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 69773 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 85752 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 101520 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 115500 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 254903 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 113286 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85837 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99798 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 326075 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 21742 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 20614 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideoAugust 31, 10:07 AM • 16090 views
Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: detailsAugust 31, 01:27 PM • 6670 views
Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 102:45 PM • 5532 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons04:36 PM • 10647 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealed05:04 PM • 7972 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 5664 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD07:40 PM • 582 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 102794 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 232984 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 234106 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 326074 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 274151 views
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 109849 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 242482 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 265620 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 262713 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 242526 views
Jude Law transformed into Putin: "The Wizard of the Kremlin" film premiered at the Venice Film Festival - AP News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

At the Venice Film Festival, the film "The Wizard of the Kremlin" premiered, with Jude Law playing Vladimir Putin. The film covers the period of Putin's rise to power, and the plot is based on the novel by Giuliano da Empoli.

Jude Law transformed into Putin: "The Wizard of the Kremlin" film premiered at the Venice Film Festival - AP News

The world premiere of the film "The Wizard of the Kremlin" by director Olivier Assayas, in which British actor Jude Law transformed into Vladimir Putin, took place at the Venice Film Festival. This was reported by AP News, according to UNN.

Details

The actor admitted that he initially had doubts about participating in the project, but trusted the director. According to him, the story in the film is told "with nuances and attention" and does not aim to create a scandal. For the role, Law used special prosthetics.

I felt safe in Olivier's hands. This is a story we were going to tell intelligently, with nuance and care. We weren't looking for controversy for controversy's sake

- Law noted.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Giuliano da Empoli. The plot covers the period from the 1990s to 2014 and describes Putin's rise to power. One of the main characters is Vadim Baranov, played by Paul Dano, created based on the image of Vladislav Surkov, an influential political strategist and former Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

Recall

Recently, Russian media reported that filming of the new film by French director Olivier Assayas, "The Wizard of the Kremlin," had begun in Riga. The start of work on the film became known in May 2024. Director Olivier Assayas worked on the script together with Emmanuel Carrère.

Jude Law to play young Putin in political thriller The Kremlin's Magician10.01.25, 21:37 • 38553 views

Veronika Marchenko

CultureNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Associated Press