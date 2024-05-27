Joint military exercises with russia started in belarus: what is known

Joint air force and air defense exercises with Russia have begun in Belarus today, May 27, the Belarusian Defense Ministry has reported. According to the defense ministry, the exercises "are aimed at solving the tasks of covering state and military facilities from air strikes," UNN reports.

From May 27 to 31, as part of the improvement of the unified regional air defense system of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation and in the interests of increasing interaction and training of command and control bodies and flight personnel, a joint flight and tactical exercise with the air force and air defense forces of the russia and the vssr is being conducted under the leadership of the commander of the air force and air defense forces of the russia - the Belarusian Ministry of Defense said in a message on Telegram.

Aviation military units, units of anti-aircraft missile and radio engineering troops of Belarus, and crews of Russian reconnaissance, fighter and army aviation are involved in the exercise.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, the training will focus on the management of heterogeneous aviation forces and the organization of interaction.

The main efforts of the exercises are reportedly "aimed at solving the tasks of covering state and military facilities from air strikes."

In addition, at aviation training grounds, the crews will have to practice a number of issues in the interests of covering ground troops.

Recall

On May 21, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement announcing that Russia has begun exercises to practice the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons .