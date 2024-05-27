ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Joint military exercises with russia started in belarus: what is known

Joint military exercises with russia started in belarus: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17972 views

Joint exercises of the air force and air defense of Belarus and Russia began on May 27 and will last until May 31. The exercises are allegedly aimed at protecting government and military facilities from air strikes,

Joint air force and air defense exercises with Russia have begun in Belarus today, May 27, the Belarusian Defense Ministry has reported. According to the defense ministry, the exercises "are aimed at solving the tasks of covering state and military facilities from air strikes," UNN reports

From May 27 to 31, as part of the improvement of the unified regional air defense system of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation and in the interests of increasing interaction and training of command and control bodies and flight personnel, a joint flight and tactical exercise with the air force and air defense forces of the russia and the vssr is being conducted under the leadership of the commander of the air force and air defense forces  of the russia

- the Belarusian Ministry of Defense said in a message on Telegram.

Aviation military units, units of anti-aircraft missile and radio engineering troops of Belarus, and crews of Russian reconnaissance, fighter and army aviation are involved in the exercise.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, the training will focus on the management of heterogeneous aviation forces and the organization of interaction. 

The main efforts of the exercises are reportedly "aimed at solving the tasks of covering state and military facilities from air strikes." 

 In addition, at aviation training grounds, the crews will have to practice a number of issues in the interests of covering ground troops.

Recall 

On May 21, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement announcing that Russia has begun exercises to practice the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

