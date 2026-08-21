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Japan executes man who doused an arcade with gasoline and burned five people to death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3284 views

Sunao Takami was executed by hanging for setting fire to a pachinko parlor in Osaka in 2009. It is Japan’s first execution in more than a year.

Japan executes man who doused an arcade with gasoline and burned five people to death

Japan executed 58-year-old Sunao Takami, who set fire to a pachinko parlor in Osaka in 2009 and killed five people. It is the country’s first execution in more than a year. The BBC reports, according to UNN.

Details

Japan executed a man who killed five people in a fire at a gaming parlor in 2009. It is the first time in more than a year that the country has carried out a death sentence

 - the publication writes.

According to available information, 58-year-old Sunao Takami doused and set fire to a pachinko parlor near his home in Osaka. Four customers and one employee of the establishment died in the fire. The man’s defense argued that Takami had a mental illness at the time of the crime, but six jurors and a panel of three judges rejected this argument. In 2011, Takami was sentenced to death by hanging.

Japan and the United States are the only G7 countries that still use the death penalty, and in Japan, prisoners sentenced to death are usually notified of their hanging only a few hours beforehand, the publication writes.

We ordered the execution after careful and thorough consideration

- Japan’s Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi said on Friday.

Previously

Chinese authorities executed 11 leaders of transnational criminal networks involved in cyber fraud and murders. These individuals defrauded Chinese citizens of billions of dollars and committed brutal crimes.

Alla Kiosak

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