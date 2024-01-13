ukenru
January 13 Rubber Duck Day, Generous evening in the old style

January 13 Rubber Duck Day, Generous evening in the old style

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38510 views

On January 13, Rubber Ducky Day is celebrated, honoring the popularity and history of the toy from its inception in the late 19th century to its cultural peak in the 1970s.

Today, January 13, is the Day of the Rubber Duck, one of the most popular toys of many generations of children, UNN reports.

The production of rubber duck toys began in the late nineteenth century.

In 1928, the toy was patented in the United States.

In 1970, American actor Jim Henson performed the song "The Rubber Duckling" as Ernie the Muppet from the famous children's television program The Muppet Show. That year, the song hit number sixteen on the Billboard Hot 100, and the demand for rubber toys for bath time entertainment grew significantly.

There are many collectors of these toys in the world.

In 2013, the rubber duck became one of the toys inducted into the American Hall of Fame with the status of long-lasting popularity.

Also today, on the second Saturday of January, you can celebrate the Visualization Board Day.

The event was launched in 2010 to encourage people to create a visual representation of their aspirations, using the power of visualization to make their dreams come true. A vision board is also often called a wish map.

The main activity of the Visualization Board Day is to create a vision board. This can be a physical or digital board filled with images, words and symbols that represent your desired outcomes. The process includes using magazine clippings, sketches, drawings, and printed photos to visually articulate your goals.

According to the old church calendar, today is Generous Evening (Malanka) or the Day of Remembrance of St. Melania, who lived in Rome in the fifth century.

She was married off early, and her children died in infancy. After that, Melania devoted her life to serving the Lord. She had the gift of healing and miracles.

On Generous Evening or Malanka, girls and boys traditionally dress up as fairy tale characters and put on animal masks. Young people give all night long, and girls do fortune-telling.

The rounds of the houses with festive songs and carols continue until midnight. The carolers receive tasty treats from their hosts.

Our ancestors believed that caroling should begin only after the sun goes down, when all kinds of evil spirits begin to gather on the earth. Christmas carols drive the evil spirits away from homes.

According to the New Julian calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Hermas and Stratonikus, who lived in the fourth century.

Hyrmil secretly preached Christianity. He was handed over to the ruler by pagans for a reward.

The man was imprisoned and tortured, but he did not deny his faith in Christ. Seeing how Yermil courageously endured all the torments, the prison guard Stratonik also confessed that he was a Christian.

They were both executed.

On January 13, Yermil, Yukhym, Andrii, Yakiv, and Maksym celebrate their namesakes.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

