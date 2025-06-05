James Gunn Denies Rumors of "Superman" Film Being Cut Short: It Will Be Over 2 Hours Long

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 8102 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 18333 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM • 25221 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 37137 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

11:02 AM • 41994 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 77996 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 58631 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 47316 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67074 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 96308 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
46%
751mm
Popular news

The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

June 5, 08:48 AM • 13870 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

June 5, 08:57 AM • 53127 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 65867 views

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

11:48 AM • 8580 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 37709 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 3548 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 101298 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 113776 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 173554 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 213952 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Xi Jinping

Ruslan Kravchenko

Scott Bessent

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 66004 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 55940 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 101449 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 327393 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 169585 views
Actual

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

The New York Times

Financial Times

James Gunn Denies Rumors of "Superman" Film Being Cut Short: It Will Be Over 2 Hours Long

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

James Gunn stated that the "Superman" film will have a runtime of 2 hours and 9 minutes including credits, and refuted information about pressure from Warner Bros. to shorten the runtime.

James Gunn Denies Rumors of "Superman" Film Being Cut Short: It Will Be Over 2 Hours Long

DC Studios Director and Head James Gunn has stated that "Superman" will run for 2 hours and 9 minutes, including credits, and has denied rumors of pressure from Warner Bros. to cut the footage. This was reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

James Gunn says there is "no truth" to Warner Bros. forcing him to cut the length of "Superman."

They couldn't, even if they wanted to, he added.

On Instagram Threads, a user approached Gunn to ask if the film would last two hours and nine minutes. Gunn replied that the rumors about the time are absolutely accurate.

Given the credits/post-credits, the duration is 2 hours 9 minutes

– he replied.

Gunn was then asked if Warner Bros. asked him to cut the film.

There is no truth in this. And they couldn't do it even if they wanted to. This is a DC studio movie

– he stated.

Let's add

The film "Superman" was written and directed by Gunn. David Corenswet played the main role of the Man of Steel along with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult plays the film's villain, megalomaniac super-genius Lex Luthor. Other actors include Skyler Gisondo as journalist Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

This is the first solo Superman film in over a decade - Gunn's directorial debut as head of DC Studios.

The last film dedicated to the Son of Krypton was Zack Snyder's 2013 film "Man of Steel," which grossed $670 million worldwide.

This film launched a universe connected to DC, which included films such as "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Wonder Woman," "Suicide Squad," and "The Flash." The timeline ended with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in December 2023.

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections05.05.25, 10:50 • 83931 view

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

CultureNews of the WorldMultimedia
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9