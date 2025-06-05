James Gunn Denies Rumors of "Superman" Film Being Cut Short: It Will Be Over 2 Hours Long

DC Studios Director and Head James Gunn has stated that "Superman" will run for 2 hours and 9 minutes, including credits, and has denied rumors of pressure from Warner Bros. to cut the footage. This was reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

James Gunn says there is "no truth" to Warner Bros. forcing him to cut the length of "Superman."

They couldn't, even if they wanted to, he added.

On Instagram Threads, a user approached Gunn to ask if the film would last two hours and nine minutes. Gunn replied that the rumors about the time are absolutely accurate.

Given the credits/post-credits, the duration is 2 hours 9 minutes – he replied.

Gunn was then asked if Warner Bros. asked him to cut the film.

There is no truth in this. And they couldn't do it even if they wanted to. This is a DC studio movie – he stated.

The film "Superman" was written and directed by Gunn. David Corenswet played the main role of the Man of Steel along with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult plays the film's villain, megalomaniac super-genius Lex Luthor. Other actors include Skyler Gisondo as journalist Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

This is the first solo Superman film in over a decade - Gunn's directorial debut as head of DC Studios.

The last film dedicated to the Son of Krypton was Zack Snyder's 2013 film "Man of Steel," which grossed $670 million worldwide.

This film launched a universe connected to DC, which included films such as "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Wonder Woman," "Suicide Squad," and "The Flash." The timeline ended with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in December 2023.

