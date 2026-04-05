Italy imposes limits on aviation fuel at some airports due to supply shortages

Several airports in Italy have warned of limited fuel supplies for the coming days. Restrictions on aircraft refueling have been introduced at Bologna, Milan-Linate, Treviso, and Venice airports. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

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In Venice, priority will be given to medical, state, and flights lasting more than three hours, while shorter flights have a limit of 2,000 liters of fuel per aircraft; similar rules apply in Bologna and Treviso. The restrictions will be in effect from April 2 to April 9.

It is noted that the supply of Jet A1 aviation fuel from Air BP Italia is limited. These measures are among the first instances where fuel shortages in Europe have begun to affect aviation operations after the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which led to a reduction in the supply of oil, gas, and petroleum products, including aviation fuel.

Italian airport operator Save SpA, which manages airports in Venice, Treviso, and Verona, stated that the restrictions are not critical, concern only one supplier, and other companies continue to operate. It was also noted that intercontinental flights and flights within the Schengen area are not subject to restrictions.

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The head of the Italian aviation regulator ENAC, Pierluigi Di Palma, stated that the situation is under control and currently poses no threat to passengers, although risks may arise after April if supply problems persist.

Europe is a major importer of aviation fuel, particularly kerosene, from the Persian Gulf. This region accounts for about half of the EU and UK's imports. Europe's largest aviation group, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, has already prepared plans in case the situation worsens, including a possible reduction in flights.

At the same time, International Energy Agency Director Fatih Birol stated that there is currently no physical shortage of aviation fuel or diesel in Europe, but warned that the situation could change in the coming weeks if supply disruptions from the Middle East continue.