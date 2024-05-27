Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni opposed the use of Western weapons provided to Ukraine in Russia after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed to allow Kyiv to strike targets outside its borders with Western weapons. This is reported by la Repubblica, UNN reports.

Details

Maloney noted that the position that the West would allow its weapons to be fired on Russian territory is "counterproductive." She also disagreed with the statement that "Europe is on the verge of an expanding war.

I don't know why Stoltenberg said that, I think we have to be very careful the Prime Minister said, commenting on Stoltenberg's interview with The Economist, in which he suggested that Ukraine's Western partners lift the ban on the use of their weapons against targets on Russian territory.

At the same time, she agreed that NATO should “remain firm” and not show Russia that the Alliance is “giving in.

