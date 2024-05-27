ukenru
Italian Prime Minister speaks out against strikes on Russia with Western weapons

Italian Prime Minister speaks out against strikes on Russia with Western weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28404 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke out against the use of Western weapons provided to Ukraine to strike targets in Russia, disagreeing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's proposal to allow such strikes.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni opposed the use of Western weapons provided to Ukraine in Russia after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed to allow Kyiv to strike targets outside its borders with Western weapons. This is reported by la Repubblica, UNN reports.

Details

Maloney noted that the position that the West would allow its weapons to be fired on Russian territory is "counterproductive." She also disagreed with the statement that "Europe is on the verge of an expanding war.

I don't know why Stoltenberg said that, I think we have to be very careful

the Prime Minister said, commenting on Stoltenberg's interview with The Economist, in which he suggested that Ukraine's Western partners lift the ban on the use of their weapons against targets on Russian territory.

At the same time, she agreed that NATO should “remain firm” and not show Russia that the Alliance is “giving in.

Stoltenberg explains the problem of inviting Ukraine to NATO30.04.24, 12:51 • 77640 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
the-economistThe Economist
giorgia-meloniGiorgia Meloni
natoNATO
italyItaly
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising