Italian Parliament votes to extend military and financial assistance to Ukraine until 2024

On Wednesday, January 10, the Italian parliament voted in favor of a resolution extending military and financial assistance to Ukraine until 2024 amid Russia's armed aggression. This was reported by Ansa, according to UNN.

Details

The document was supported by 195 Italian deputies. 50 were against, and 55 abstained.

The resolution commits to support, in accordance with the commitments made , what will be agreed within NATO and the EU, as well as in international forums, which include Italy, the Ukrainian authorities, in particular through the transfer of military supplies, items and equipment. the article says

According to Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto, despite the protracted conflict, it would be a "strategic and political mistake for Rome to retreat from Ukraine.

Ukraine's problems can be explained by the presence of huge minefields. According to Ukrainian intelligence, there are more than 8 million mines that Russians use to protect their positions said Crozetto before the vote in parliament.

