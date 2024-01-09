The enemy is once again trying to change reality with the help of its agents to change public opinion in the West. On January 20, in Modena, Italy, it is planned to hold a propaganda event about the city of Mariupol captured by Russians. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

While Russia is wiping Ukrainian cities off the map and its propagandists are threatening Western civilization with nuclear strikes, there are those in Italy who are ready to justify Russia's barbaric aggression for the Kremlin's money, - the statement said.

It is noted that on January 20, Modena is planning to hold a propaganda event about the Russian-held city of Mariupol. At the event, Russian agents of influence will tell how well the city lives, how it survived the blockade during which the Russians destroyed it, and how it is free of "Nazis of Kyiv.

Tens of thousands of people killed by the Russian army, footage of a bombed-out theater, hundreds of thousands of people put through "filtration camps," the destruction of a port and industrial giants did not stop the "independent journalist" Andrea Luchidi, the president of the fake association "Russia Emilia-Romagna" Luca Rossi, and a representative of the "Russophile movement" (a Russian puppet structure) Elisio Bertolazi from making money off the grief of people, - added to the CNS.

It is noted that at the official level, Italy strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Therefore, such measures are aimed at changing the public opinion of the country's population to reduce support for Ukraine. This is not the first and not the last event of this kind, and therefore it requires detailed monitoring by the relevant services and the Ukrainian diaspora in order to timely identify and prevent them.

We are awaiting the reaction of the Modena city authorities to the Kremlin's Nazi coven, which is intended to "legalize" the occupation, - The National Resistance Center emphasized.

