What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101350 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112195 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142290 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139173 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177153 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172005 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284141 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178255 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167260 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148860 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia is activating its agents of influence in Italy - Center of the National Resistance

Russia is activating its agents of influence in Italy - Center of the National Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25189 views

Russia is trying to influence Italian public opinion through a propaganda event in Modena, promoting misleading narratives about Mariupol.

The enemy is once again trying to change reality with the help of its agents to change public opinion in the West. On January 20, in Modena, Italy, it is planned to hold a propaganda event about the city of Mariupol captured by Russians. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

While Russia is wiping Ukrainian cities off the map and its propagandists are threatening Western civilization with nuclear strikes, there are those in Italy who are ready to justify Russia's barbaric aggression for the Kremlin's money,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that on January 20, Modena is planning to hold a propaganda event about the Russian-held city of Mariupol. At the event, Russian agents of influence will tell how well the city lives, how it survived the blockade during which the Russians destroyed it, and how it is free of "Nazis of Kyiv.

Tens of thousands of people killed by the Russian army, footage of a bombed-out theater, hundreds of thousands of people put through "filtration camps," the destruction of a port and industrial giants did not stop the "independent journalist" Andrea Luchidi, the president of the fake association "Russia Emilia-Romagna" Luca Rossi, and a representative of the "Russophile movement" (a Russian puppet structure) Elisio Bertolazi from making money off the grief of people,

- added to the CNS.

It is noted that at the official level, Italy strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Therefore, such measures are aimed at changing the public opinion of the country's population to reduce support for Ukraine. This is not the first and not the last event of this kind, and therefore it requires detailed monitoring by the relevant services and the Ukrainian diaspora in order to timely identify and prevent them.

We are awaiting the reaction of the Modena city authorities to the Kremlin's Nazi coven, which is intended to "legalize" the occupation,

- The National Resistance Center emphasized.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the occupiers give lectures on "Russian identity" to which schoolchildren are forced to attend.

Russians in TOT created a database of "disloyal residents" - The Resistance Center29.12.23, 16:13 • 23669 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics

