“It will be a significant amount": Callas proposes new aid package for Ukraine

High Representative Kaja Kallas proposed a new EU initiative to provide assistance to meet Ukraine's military needs until 2025. According to her, the assistance will be for a significant amount. This was reported by EuroNews, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Kallas proposed a new EU initiative to provide lethal and non-lethal assistance, such as artillery, air defense systems, and training equipment, to meet Ukraine's military needs by 2025.

In particular, she wants to first reach a political agreement between the foreign ministers, who are due to meet on Monday, before asking for a specific amount of money.

"We also know that it will not be cheap. Financially and militarily, we need to do more," the senior EU official explained. "It will be a significant amount," he added.

EU targets €6 billion military aid package for Ukraine - Politico

When asked how the veto could be circumvented, the official said that Kallas would use "all possible procedures," such as resorting to constructive withholding or making contributions to the new fund voluntary rather than mandatory.

"Now we need to act faster, better and more decisively," the official said.

It is reported that the approval of the plan is seen as a priority task designed to demonstrate the EU's willingness to take on a larger share of support for Ukraine, which is one of America's key requests.

Recall

As The Guardian reported, European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius has announced a new aid package for Ukraine, which is scheduled to be announced on Monday, February 24. However, he did not specify the amount of the aid package.