“It will be a significant amount": Callas proposes new aid package for Ukraine

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 1092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 17068 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 43898 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 28642 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105957 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 90810 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111326 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116522 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146205 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115079 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 47714 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 73829 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 25671 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102669 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 37960 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 43898 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105957 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146205 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137249 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169796 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 16441 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131330 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133284 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161897 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141363 views
“It will be a significant amount": Callas proposes new aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26800 views

Kaja Kallas proposed a new EU initiative for military support to Ukraine until 2025. The plan provides for lethal and non-lethal assistance, including artillery and air defense systems.

High Representative Kaja Kallas proposed a new EU initiative to provide assistance to meet Ukraine's military needs until 2025. According to her, the assistance will be for a significant amount. This was reported by EuroNews, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Kallas proposed a new EU initiative to provide lethal and non-lethal assistance, such as artillery, air defense systems, and training equipment, to meet Ukraine's military needs by 2025.

In particular, she wants to first reach a political agreement between the foreign ministers, who are due to meet on Monday, before asking for a specific amount of money.

"We also know that it will not be cheap. Financially and militarily, we need to do more," the senior EU official explained. "It will be a significant amount," he added.

EU targets €6 billion military aid package for Ukraine - Politico18.02.25, 20:18 • 35974 views

When asked how the veto could be circumvented, the official said that Kallas would use "all possible procedures," such as resorting to constructive withholding or making contributions to the new fund voluntary rather than mandatory.

"Now we need to act faster, better and more decisively," the official said.

It is reported that the approval of the plan is seen as a priority task designed to demonstrate the EU's willingness to take on a larger share of support for Ukraine, which is one of America's key requests.

Recall 

As The Guardian reported, European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius has announced a new aid package for Ukraine, which is scheduled to be announced on Monday, February 24. However, he did not specify the amount of the aid package.

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

“It will be a significant amount": Callas proposes new aid package for Ukraine | УНН