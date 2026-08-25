American journalist Michael Weiss suggested that CIA Director John Ratcliffe was unlikely to have met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Weiss wrote this on the social media platform X, reports UNN.

Just a short visit. It indicates that a message was delivered. It seems unlikely that he saw Vladimir Putin, who would have made him wait until next week - Weiss wrote.

The journalist recalled that former CIA Director William Burns held a telephone conversation with Putin while he was in Moscow in 2021, meeting only with Patrushev and other Russian officials.

"Putin was in Sochi as part of his measures to prevent COVID-19 infection," the journalist added.

Supplement

CIA Director John Ratcliffe departed for the Russian Federation aboard a C-17 for meetings in Moscow.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian officials. Before the trip, the United States informed Ukraine that a high-ranking delegation was heading to Moscow and asked it to suspend strikes until its departure.

American journalist Michael Weiss suggested that CIA Director John Ratcliffe may have arrived in Moscow to warn the Russian leadership that further escalation against European countries and NATO was unacceptable.