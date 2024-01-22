"It hasn't happened for a long time": Mariupol mayor's advisor reports on shooting in the city
Kyiv • UNN
A shooting with small arms occurred in Mariupol, Donetsk region, according to the mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko.
A shooting took place in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, the city's mayoral adviser Petro Andriushchenko said on Monday, UNN reports.
In the Central district, near Novoselivka (historical cemetery Necropolis), there was a shooting. Small arms. It hasn't happened for a long time. More details later
