"It hasn't happened for a long time": Mariupol mayor's advisor reports on shooting in the city

A shooting took place in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, the city's mayoral adviser Petro Andriushchenko said on Monday, UNN reports.

In the Central district, near Novoselivka (historical cemetery Necropolis), there was a shooting. Small arms. It hasn't happened for a long time. More details later - Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

Russia moved 50 thousand of its citizens and Asians to occupied Mariupol amid ethnic cleansing