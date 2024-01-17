Russia moved 50 thousand of its citizens and Asians to occupied Mariupol amid ethnic cleansing

Russians in the occupied territories are using deportation and ethnic cleansing against Ukrainians to overcome the resistance of the local population. Russia has brought at least 50 thousand Russians and representatives of Central Asian countries to Mariupol. A representative of the Center for National Resistance, whose name has not been disclosed, said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

"In order to overcome the resistance of the local population, the occupiers use typical genocidal practices. This is ethnic cleansing and deportation of Ukrainians from the territory of Ukraine (from the temporarily occupied territory)," said the representative of the National Resistance Center.

He noted that according to various sources, there are already about 50 thousand Russians and representatives of Central Asian countries in the occupied Mariupol.

"The Russian occupation authorities are already looking for a contingent in Central Asia and among criminals at their central level, promising them land, houses, apartments in the TOT to participate in the war against Ukraine," the CNS representative added.

He also said that another element of Russian crimes in the occupied territories is the genocide of Ukrainian children.

"As of the summer alone, we have recorded tens of thousands of children taken from the territory of Ukraine," the spokesman said.

According to him, children are taken to the territory of the Russian Federation from orphanages. The occupiers also conduct medical examinations, and those children who allegedly need treatment are sent to so-called sanatoriums in Russia. Accordingly, these children do not return to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory.

"At the same time, there are a number of social programs in Russia for the adoption of Ukrainian children. People are promised some money and preferences to adopt children. And this trend is personally supported by the so-called Commissioner for Children's Affairs under the President of the Russian Federation, Lvova-Belova, who has already received an arrest warrant in The Hague," the spokesman added.

