In the TOT, the enemy continues to pursue a policy of genocide aimed at destroying an entire generation of Ukrainians. The occupiers are trying to heroize war criminals in front of Ukrainian children. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

For example, the occupiers organize speeches by war criminals to Ukrainian children in local kindergartens. From a very young age, children are forced to listen to rapists, robbers, mercenaries and other occupiers from remote areas of the empire.

In this way, the enemy plans to change the self-identification of children and raise janissaries. This is one of the signs of genocide under international law, - the statement said.

Recall

In the occupied schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers conduct extracurricular activities on the illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014 using a special methodology.

The enemy does not mention the role of the Russian military in the process of occupation of the peninsula. Thus, according to the methodology, the "reunification of Crimea with the Russian Federation" was caused solely by the actions of the local population, which was allegedly dissatisfied with the policy of the Ukrainian government

