It cannot include frozen occupations or forgotten people in captivity: Zelensky on real peace

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117661 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120204 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195919 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152253 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152165 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142624 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197077 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112392 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185933 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105065 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 85730 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 61685 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 39898 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 69107 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 46254 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195919 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197077 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185933 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212775 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200955 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 2538 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149252 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148542 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152660 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143603 views
It cannot include frozen occupations or forgotten people in captivity: Zelensky on real peace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16640 views

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not leave its people in captivity and will not trade land. He emphasized that true peace cannot include frozen occupations or forgotten prisoners.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will never leave its people in captivity or trade its land, because true peace cannot include frozen occupations or forgotten people in captivity. He said this at the summit of the international Crimean Platform, UNN reports.

"We will not leave anyone in captivity. This is part of our morality - Ukraine does not trade its land and does not abandon its people," Zelensky said.

He says that we have to remind the world, our relatives and friends about our prisoners every day.

"Our entire country deserves reliable and guaranteed security. There must be inevitable responsibility of the occupier for all the crimes of war - all this must be a just end to the war," he added.

Zelensky called on the countries of the region, namely the Muslim societies of Turkey and Azerbaijan, to show leadership in order to resist evil.

"Real peace should have no alternatives. No frozen occupations! No people left in captivity! No forgotten and therefore forgiven by the world repressions," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

07.04.23, 12:11 • 968653 views

Previously

In his statement, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called for an end to Russia's war against Ukraine, saying that "Crimea may not be discussed.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

