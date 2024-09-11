It cannot include frozen occupations or forgotten people in captivity: Zelensky on real peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will never leave its people in captivity or trade its land, because true peace cannot include frozen occupations or forgotten people in captivity. He said this at the summit of the international Crimean Platform, UNN reports.

"We will not leave anyone in captivity. This is part of our morality - Ukraine does not trade its land and does not abandon its people," Zelensky said.

He says that we have to remind the world, our relatives and friends about our prisoners every day.

"Our entire country deserves reliable and guaranteed security. There must be inevitable responsibility of the occupier for all the crimes of war - all this must be a just end to the war," he added.

Zelensky called on the countries of the region, namely the Muslim societies of Turkey and Azerbaijan, to show leadership in order to resist evil.

"Real peace should have no alternatives. No frozen occupations! No people left in captivity! No forgotten and therefore forgiven by the world repressions," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Previously

In his statement, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called for an end to Russia's war against Ukraine, saying that "Crimea may not be discussed.