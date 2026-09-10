It became known how many troops and pieces of equipment Russia lost in a day 10 September 2026

Over the past day, Russian forces lost approximately 1,520 more servicemen, bringing Russia’s total combat personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to approximately 1,502,390 people. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, over the past day Russia also lost 1 tank, 15 armored combat vehicles, 69 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, and 5 air defense systems.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 1 Russian helicopter, 2,017 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 16 ground robotic systems, and 613 vehicles and fuel trucks.

Russia’s total losses

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have also lost 12,339 tanks, 25,305 armored combat vehicles, 49,452 artillery systems, 2,107 MLRS, and 1,618 air defense systems.

Total aviation losses amount to 441 aircraft and 356 helicopters. The General Staff also reports 508,205 lost operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,103 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

Data on Russian troop losses is being уточнено.

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