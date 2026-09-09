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It became known how many troops and pieces of equipment Russia lost in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

Over the past day, Russian forces lost approximately 1,480 personnel, 1,879 drones, and 530 vehicles. The data is being уточнed.

It became known how many troops and pieces of equipment Russia lost in a day

Over the past day, Russian forces have lost approximately 1,480 more troops, nearly 1,900 drones, and more than 500 pieces of automotive equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The total personnel losses of the Russian forces since February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 1,500,870 people.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 6 tanks, 5 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, and 1 air defense system.

In addition, the Russians lost 1,879 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 33 cruise missiles, 13 ground robotic systems, 530 vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3 pieces of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has also lost 12,338 tanks, 25,290 armored combat vehicles, 49,383 artillery systems, 2,105 MLRS, and 1,613 air defense systems.

The General Staff noted that information on the enemy's losses is being уточнено.

The Russian Orthodox Church transported the relics of Dmitry Donskoy to the front in order to "help achieve victory over the enemy"09.09.26, 05:16 • 11859 views

Stepan Haftko

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