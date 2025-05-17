$41.470.00
Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way The presidential elections in Poland, scheduled for May 10, will have a significant impact on relations between Kyiv and Warsaw, and not in the most positive way. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Oleh Sahakyan in a commentary to Glavred. "The elections will definitely affect the Ukrainian-Polish relations, and not in the most positive way. The current election campaign in Poland is built on the opposition between the two main candidates - Andrzej Duda, who represents the ruling camp, and the opposition candidate, Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski," he said. According to him, each of the candidates will try to mobilize their electorate, and the topic of historical memory and attitude towards the common past will become one of the tools. "Therefore, the topic of Volyn, Bandera, the attitude to the UPA and the general historical context will be actualized," the political scientist believes. Sahakyan added that any of the candidates will be forced to make statements that are not entirely pleasant for Ukraine. "There will be a game to mobilize the electorate, so expect a variety of statements. These statements, regardless of who wins, will set the tone for the coming period," he concluded. As Glavred reported, the first round of presidential elections in Poland is scheduled for May 10, 2020, and the second round will be held on May 24.
ISW explained the reasons for Putin's change of commander of the Russian ground forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

Putin dismissed Oleg Salyukov and appointed Andrei Mordvichev. ISW believes that this may indicate the Kremlin's approval of the tactics of attacks with heavy losses.

ISW explained the reasons for Putin's change of commander of the Russian ground forces

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has dismissed the commander of the ground forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Oleg Salyukov, and appointed Andrei Mordvichev in his place. This appointment likely means that the Kremlin approves of the tactics developed under Mordvichev's command - namely, the use of high-casualty, infantry-led assaults - and seeks to consolidate these tactics. This is reported by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a new report, reports UNN.

Details

"Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on May 15 appointing former Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces General Oleg Salyukov as Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council. (...) The Russian Defense Ministry has appointed Colonel-General Andrei Mordvichev as Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces instead of Salyukov," the report said.

According to ISW, Mordvichev recently served as commander of both the central grouping of troops of the Russian Federation and the central military district of Russia, and oversaw the capture of Avdiivka by Russia in February 2024.

ISW also emphasizes that Russian insider sources and milbloggers welcomed Mordvichev's appointment and interpreted it as a sign that the Kremlin is launching a modernization aimed at strengthening Russia's ability to plan and execute operations in Ukraine and beyond.

"The Kremlin likely appointed Mordvichev to extend positional warfare tactics and operational concepts to grind out insignificant advances - the main tactic Russian forces used in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk direction - to the Russian ground forces. Mordvichev's appointment indicates that the Kremlin approves of the tactics developed under Mordvichev's command - namely, the use of high-casualty, infantry-led assaults - and seeks to consolidate this tactic, which the ground forces command has used since late 2023 to advance in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsk direction," the analysts note.

The report emphasizes that Mordvichev is one of the few Russian commanders who has achieved tactical penetration deep into the Ukrainian line of contact in the past two years and one of the most famous Russian commanders at the moment, but these limited tactical penetrations have come at a great cost.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has dismissed the commander of the ground forces of the Russian Armed Forces Oleg Salyukov.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
