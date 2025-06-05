Israel, during a special operation, returned the bodies of two hostages held in Gaza

Israel found and returned the bodies of two hostages during a special operation who were captured during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which sparked the war in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on June 5 on X, UNN writes.

Details

"During a special operation by Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip, the bodies of two of our kidnapped people, held by the Hamas terrorist organization, were returned to Israel: Judi Weinstein-Hagi and Gadi Hagi from Kibbutz Nir Oz," Netanyahu wrote.

The Israeli Prime Minister said that Judi and Gadi were killed on October 7 and kidnapped to the Gaza Strip.

According to the BBC, citing the Israeli military, their bodies were found at night in the southern Khan Yunis area of Gaza and returned to Israel for forensic identification.

Currently, according to reports, Hamas in Gaza is still holding 56 hostages, at least 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

"We will not rest and will not be silent until we bring home all our kidnapped people, both alive and dead," Netanyahu stressed.

