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Israel did not allow Cardinal Pizzaballa into the temple in Jerusalem - Netanyahu intervened after the scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1564 views

Israeli police blocked Cardinal Pizzaballa's entry to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. After international criticism, Netanyahu ordered access to the shrine to be ensured.

Israel did not allow Cardinal Pizzaballa into the temple in Jerusalem - Netanyahu intervened after the scandal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed to ensure Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa's access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem after police prevented him from attending a service. This was reported by dpa, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on the eve of Palm Sunday, when the cardinal, who is the chief representative of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, was to lead a service in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem called the situation a "dangerous precedent" and stated that it violated a long-standing tradition of free access to one of Christianity's main shrines.

After a wave of criticism, Netanyahu stated that he had given clear instructions to rectify the situation.

"I have instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the cardinal full and immediate access to the church."

- he noted.

The incident caused an international outcry. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the ban "an insult not only to believers, but to all who recognize freedom of religion."

In Germany, the situation was also criticized. Armin Laschet, chairman of the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, stated that this contradicts centuries of tradition of access to the shrine during Holy Week.

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "deep concern" and emphasized the need for full adherence to the status quo regarding the shrine.

Addition

In turn, Spain summoned the Israeli diplomat to protest and emphasize that such incidents should not be repeated.

Israeli police explained the restrictions by security concerns amid the war with Iran. According to law enforcement, missile debris fell near the temple, posing a threat to visitors.

Netanyahu confirmed that the cardinal had previously been advised to refrain from holding the service due to risks, but after the situation, the authorities allowed the service to be held according to his intentions.

God rejects the prayers of leaders who unleash wars - Pope Leo XIV29.03.26, 15:49 • 5562 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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