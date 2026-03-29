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God rejects the prayers of leaders who unleash wars - Pope Leo XIV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

The Pontiff condemned the conflict in Iran and the use of religion to justify aggression. Leo XIV called for a ceasefire and the protection of Eastern Christians.

God rejects the prayers of leaders who unleash wars - Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV stated that God rejects the prayers of leaders who start wars and have "hands full of blood." Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Addressing tens of thousands of faithful in St. Peter's Square on Palm Sunday, the Pontiff called the conflict in Iran "horrific" and said that Jesus cannot be used to justify any wars.

This is our God: Jesus, the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war, who does not listen to the prayers of those who start war, but rejects them, saying: "Even if you pray much, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood."

- noted Leo XIV.

He did not name any specific world leader, but in recent weeks, the Pope has intensified his criticism of the war in Iran, the publication notes.

At the end of his Sunday address, the Pontiff expressed regret that Christians in the Middle East "are suffering the consequences of a terrible conflict" and may not be able to celebrate Easter.

The Pope, known for carefully choosing his words, has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict and stated on Monday that military airstrikes are indiscriminate and should be banned.

It is noted that some American officials have resorted to Christian rhetoric to justify joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who initiated Christian services at the Pentagon, prayed during a Wednesday service for "the ruthless application of force against those who deserve no mercy."

Pope Leo XIV in Monaco called for the rejection of the cult of power and money that fuels wars29.03.26, 04:40 • 3422 views

Olga Rozgon

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