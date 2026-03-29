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Pope Leo XIV in Monaco called for the rejection of the cult of power and money that fuels wars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

The Pontiff visited Monaco for the first time since 1538 and called for the abandonment of the idolatry of wealth. He also spoke out against abortion and euthanasia.

Pope Leo XIV in Monaco called for the rejection of the cult of power and money that fuels wars

During his visit to Monaco, Pope Leo XIV called on the inhabitants of the principality not to worship power and wealth and to use their influence for good. The Pontiff directly linked "idolatry of money and power" to modern wars and global injustice. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Leo XIV made a one-day visit to Monaco and became the first Pope to visit the principality since 1538. During his speech, he emphasized that even small states can have a significant impact on the world if they use their resources responsibly.

The Pope called on Monaco to use its wealth, international influence, and "gift of smallness" to serve good, and not just its own comfort. During the mass, he spoke even more harshly: "Today's wars, stained with blood, are the fruit of the idolatry of power and money."

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He also stated that peace cannot be built solely on a balance of power, but must begin with a change in people's attitudes towards each other.

A separate signal regarding abortions

During his speech in the cathedral, Leo XIV also touched upon the topic of protecting life, stating that every person must be protected "from conception to natural death."

This wording is traditional for the Vatican and directly refers to the position of the Catholic Church against abortion and euthanasia.

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Against this background, it is particularly indicative that Monaco remains one of the few European countries where Catholicism has official state status, and Prince Albert recently rejected the idea of legalizing abortions.

How the visit went

The Pope was met in Monaco by Prince Albert and Princess Charlene. The visit was accompanied by festivities, a cannon salute, and public events.

Leo XIV arrived in the principality as a symbolically important place - a country associated with large capital, elites, tax breaks, yachts, and global prestige. That is why his call to abandon the cult of money and power sounded particularly indicative in Monaco.

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Stepan Haftko

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