Pope Leo calls Middle East war a "scandal" for humanity

Pope Leo sharply criticized the war in the Middle East, calling its consequences "a scandal for the entire human family." He also called for an immediate ceasefire. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Pontiff made the statement during the weekly Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square. According to him, the world has no right to remain indifferent to the suffering of civilians.

We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many people, defenseless victims of these conflicts. What hurts them, hurts all humanity - emphasized the Pope.

Assessment of the war

Leo stressed that the numerous casualties and destruction caused by the hostilities are unacceptable. He described the situation as a moral challenge for the whole world.

The Pope noted that the events in the Middle East cause him serious concern.

Pope Leo made an emotional appeal to the world regarding the situation in the East

According to the pontiff, he continues to follow with alarm the developments not only in this region, but also in other parts of the world where wars and violence continue. Of particular concern is the protracted nature of the conflict, which has been going on for several weeks.

Call for peace

Pope Leo reiterated his call to the international community to stop hostilities and open the way to a peaceful settlement.

I strongly reiterate my call to pray persistently for hostilities to cease and for the path to peace to finally open. - he stated.

Pope Leo XIV changed residence - in the Vatican they started talking about a new stage of his pontificate