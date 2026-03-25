Pope Leo calls for an end to the war in Iran and warns of escalating violence

Pope Leo expressed concern over the escalating war in Iran and called for an immediate ceasefire. His statement came amid reports of a possible US military buildup in the Middle East. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Pope emphasized the deteriorating situation: "Hatred is growing, and violence is intensifying."

He called on the parties to seek peaceful solutions: "I want to renew the call for a ceasefire, to work towards achieving peace, but not with weapons, but through dialogue."

He also drew attention to the humanitarian consequences of the war: "There are over a million displaced people and many dead."

Calls to the international community

The Pope called on the authorities of various countries to work more actively to resolve the conflict: "I call on all authorities to truly work through dialogue to solve problems."

In recent days, Pope Leo has intensified his rhetoric regarding the war, previously calling it "a scandal for the entire human family."

His statement came amid growing tensions and reports of a possible expansion of military operations in the region.

Pope Leo calls Middle East war a "scandal" for humanity