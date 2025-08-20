Israel approved the final plan for the construction of a settlement in the West Bank

The Israeli government has approved the implementation of the E1 settlement construction plan in the West Bank. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the final approval on Wednesday. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the decision was made by the planning committee of the Ministry of Defense.

The E1 project involves the construction of approximately 3,400 housing units in an area that will divide the West Bank and effectively cut it off from East Jerusalem. This project was previously frozen in 2012 and 2020 due to opposition from the US and European governments.

Palestine sharply condemned the decision, emphasizing that the new settlement would isolate local Palestinian communities and destroy the possibility of a peaceful two-state solution.

Criticism was also expressed by a representative of the German government, who reminded that the construction of Israeli settlements contradicts international law and "hinders the achievement of a political solution and the end of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank."

Australia prepares to recognize Palestine as a state in September

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "I said 25 years ago that we would do everything to entrench ourselves in the Land of Israel, prevent the creation of a Palestinian state, and not allow attempts to evict us from here. Thank God, we have fulfilled what we promised."

The human rights organization Peace Now, which monitors settlement activity, reported that preparatory work for construction could begin in a few months, and housing construction — in about a year.

Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal. Israel denies this, citing historical and biblical ties to the region and stating that the settlements provide security and strategic purpose.

Israel approves plan to take control of Gaza City, preparing to call up 50,000 reservists - media