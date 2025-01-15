Is Nokia leaving the smartphone market? Phones of the famous brand are no longer available for purchase

HMD Global, which produces phones under the legendary Nokia brand, has withdrawn them from sale. Nokia smartphones and tablets are no longer available for sale on the company's website, but it is not yet known whether the company will stop producing smartphones under the Finnish brand, as there have been no official statements from representatives, UNN reports.

Details

On the company's official website, the phones are no longer available for purchase. In particular, the Nokia XR21 smartphone, which was released not so long ago in 2023, is "no longer available.

Nokia-branded tablets are displayed in the same way. At the same time, Nokia push-button phones continue to be available for sale.

HMD also changed its website to focus more on its own-branded devices.

So far, the company has not made any official statements about stopping the production of the smartphone.

Recall

Chinese smartphone makers are stepping up effortsto strengthen their position in Europe and sell highly profitable premium devices, with one of the world's fastest growing brands aiming to more than double its market share on the continent over the next three years.