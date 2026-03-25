Ireland gradually phases out housing payments for Ukrainian refugees

Photo: Alan Betson

The Irish government plans to gradually phase out monthly payments under the Ukrainian refugee accommodation program. The corresponding changes envisage a phased curtailment of the scheme by 2027. This was reported by the Irish Times, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to the ARP program, which provides compensation for those who provide housing to Ukrainians. The payment is planned to be reduced from 600 to 400 euros per month.

According to Minister of State Colm Brophy, the scheme will be extended for another year, but "its time is running out."

Reasons for the decision

The program was introduced in 2022 after the start of the full-scale war. It covered more than 42,000 people and costs the state about 14.5 million euros per month.

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The government believes that the payments affect the rental market, creating an incentive to withdraw housing from the private sector.

The authorities also plan to gradually abandon the accommodation of Ukrainians in hotels in order to return these facilities to the tourism sector. Currently, about 19,000 Ukrainian citizens are in state housing, which is significantly less than the peak figures in 2023.

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