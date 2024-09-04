Ireland announces a new €36 million aid package for Ukraine and its neighbors

Ireland will provide Ukraine and its immediate neighbors with a new aid package worth 36 million euros, the government said on September 4, UNN reports.

Details

"The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister (of Ireland) have announced a significant new package of support for Ukraine and its neighbors, building on the broad political, humanitarian, military and economic support provided from February 2022. [This €36 million package from Ireland will provide essential humanitarian assistance, support rehabilitation and possible reconstruction, and contribute to Ukraine's long-term goals, including peace, stability and political aspirations," the Irish government said.

"At the Peace Summit in Ukraine, I announced Ireland's support for the reintegration of children forcibly deported to Russia and now returned. This package includes 2 million euros to support this goal in partnership with UNICEF," said Prime Minister Simon Harris.

"Our support for Ukraine is unwavering. Ireland will continue to support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense of Ireland, Michael Martin.

Addendum

As noted, this latest funding announcement will bring Ireland's total funding to Ukraine since February 2022 to over €380 million, including around €130 million for stabilization and humanitarian support.