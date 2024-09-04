ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122839 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206857 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157939 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155399 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143977 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202738 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112538 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190958 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105162 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ireland announces a new €36 million aid package for Ukraine and its neighbors

Ireland announces a new €36 million aid package for Ukraine and its neighbors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28376 views

Ireland will provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth EUR 36 million. Ireland's total support for Ukraine will increase to more than €380 million from February 2022, including humanitarian and military assistance.

Ireland will provide Ukraine and its immediate neighbors with a new aid package worth 36 million euros, the government said on September 4, UNN reports.

Details

"The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister (of Ireland) have announced a significant new package of support for Ukraine and its neighbors, building on the broad political, humanitarian, military and economic support provided from February 2022. [This €36 million package from Ireland will provide essential humanitarian assistance, support rehabilitation and possible reconstruction, and contribute to Ukraine's long-term goals, including peace, stability and political aspirations," the Irish government said.

"At the Peace Summit in Ukraine, I announced Ireland's support for the reintegration of children forcibly deported to Russia and now returned. This package includes 2 million euros to support this goal in partnership with UNICEF," said Prime Minister Simon Harris.

Irish Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy04.09.24, 11:59 • 35742 views

"Our support for Ukraine is unwavering. Ireland will continue to support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense of Ireland, Michael Martin.

Addendum

As noted, this latest funding announcement will bring Ireland's total funding to Ukraine since February 2022 to over €380 million, including around €130 million for stabilization and humanitarian support.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World

