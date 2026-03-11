$43.860.0351.040.33
03:03 PM • 178 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 1468 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 7122 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 12597 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 21245 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 32419 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 31720 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44060 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 118090 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87447 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 118090 views
Iran's women's national football team remains in Asia until it is safe to return home - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

The Asian Football Confederation has provided accommodation for the players and is looking for options for their placement. The footballers were accused of treason for remaining silent during the anthem.

Iran's women's national football team remains in Asia until it is safe to return home - Media

Members of the Iranian women's national football team who did not apply for asylum in Australia may remain in Malaysia longer while Asian football authorities explore options for their further stay, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"There is a possibility that they may stay in Malaysia longer if needed," said Windsor John, Secretary General of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), to the news portal Scoop. According to him, the AFC is also negotiating with several Asian countries regarding temporary accommodation for the team.

He said the AFC arranged for the team to fly from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur at short notice after it became clear that the team could not immediately return to Iran. They arrived in Malaysia early Wednesday morning, and their accommodation and related expenses will be covered by the AFC, he said.

In a separate report by the New Straits Times, Windsor stated that the players are in "good condition and spirits" and are looking forward to returning to Iran. Windsor could not be reached for comment.

As reported by the media, the team came to Australia for the Asian Cup even before the start of the US and Israeli operation against Iran. The first match took place after the start of hostilities, and the football players stood silently during the performance of the Iranian national anthem before its start. They did not explain this gesture, but inside Iran, many hardliners accused them of treason. The host of Iranian state television called the team "wartime traitors."

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump stated on March 9 that Australia had agreed to grant asylum to some Iranian national team football players amid fears that they would face persecution in their homeland.

Antonina Tumanova

SportsNews of the World