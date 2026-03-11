Iran's women's national football team remains in Asia until it is safe to return home - Media

Members of the Iranian women's national football team who did not apply for asylum in Australia may remain in Malaysia longer while Asian football authorities explore options for their further stay, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"There is a possibility that they may stay in Malaysia longer if needed," said Windsor John, Secretary General of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), to the news portal Scoop. According to him, the AFC is also negotiating with several Asian countries regarding temporary accommodation for the team.

He said the AFC arranged for the team to fly from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur at short notice after it became clear that the team could not immediately return to Iran. They arrived in Malaysia early Wednesday morning, and their accommodation and related expenses will be covered by the AFC, he said.

In a separate report by the New Straits Times, Windsor stated that the players are in "good condition and spirits" and are looking forward to returning to Iran. Windsor could not be reached for comment.

As reported by the media, the team came to Australia for the Asian Cup even before the start of the US and Israeli operation against Iran. The first match took place after the start of hostilities, and the football players stood silently during the performance of the Iranian national anthem before its start. They did not explain this gesture, but inside Iran, many hardliners accused them of treason. The host of Iranian state television called the team "wartime traitors."

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump stated on March 9 that Australia had agreed to grant asylum to some Iranian national team football players amid fears that they would face persecution in their homeland.