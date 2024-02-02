Iran will not start a war, but will respond to any intimidation - President

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said on Friday that his country will not start a war, but will "decisively respond" to anyone who tries to intimidate it, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Raisi's comments come after days of speculation about how Washington might retaliate after three U.S. soldiers were killed last Saturday in a strike on their base in Jordan by an Iranian-backed group.

CBS News, citing US officials, reported on Thursday that the United States has approved plans for multi-day strikes in Iraq and Syria against numerous targets, including Iranian personnel and facilities in those countries.

"We will not start any war, but if someone wants to intimidate us, they will get a strong response," Raisi said in a televised address.

"Previously, when they (the Americans) wanted to talk to us, they said that the military option was on the table. Now they say they have no intention of entering into a conflict with Iran," Raisi said.

"The military power of the Islamic Republic in the region is not and has never been a threat to any country. Rather, it provides security that countries in the region can rely on and trust," Raisi added.

Addendum

The United States estimates that the drone that killed three of its soldiers and injured more than 40 people was manufactured by Iran, four U.S. officials told Reuters.

Sources said that the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard is withdrawing senior officers from Syria.

Iranian advisors are helping armed groups both in Iraq, where the United States has about 2,500 troops, and in Syria, where they number 900.