Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Iran transfers 220 ballistic missiles to Russia across the Caspian Sea - Sky News

Iran transfers 220 ballistic missiles to Russia across the Caspian Sea - Sky News

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19833 views

The Port Olya 3 vessel transported about 220 short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea. The Fateh-360 missiles are planned to be used in a war against Ukraine after being tested at the Ashuluk test site.

The Port Olya 3 ship has transported about 220 short-range ballistic missiles across the Caspian Sea to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Sky News , UNN, citing its own sources.

Details 

The source said that the ship arrived in the Russian port on September 4.

Satellite imagery analyzed by the Sky News Data & Forensics team shows the vessel that day in the port of Olya near Astrakhan, in southern Russia, near the Caspian Sea.

Image

Ship tracking data shows that Port Olya 3 was in the Iranian port of Amirabad just six days earlier, on August 29

The vessel Port Olya 3 transported about 220 short-range ballistic missiles across the Caspian Sea to Russia. (...) The source said that upon arrival in Russia, the Fateh-360 ballistic missiles, which have a range of more than 70 miles, were loaded onto a large freight train

- writes Sky News

The publication also added that the missiles are likely to be sent to a military training ground called Ashuluk for testing and further training before being used on the battlefield.

Pentagon: US to help Ukraine defend itself against Iranian missiles11.09.24, 10:53 • 90392 views

Addendum

France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announce other restrictions.

Recall

Iran's Foreign Minister denied information about the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. He criticized the United States and European countries for acting on false intelligence.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

