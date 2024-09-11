Iran transfers 220 ballistic missiles to Russia across the Caspian Sea - Sky News

The Port Olya 3 ship has transported about 220 short-range ballistic missiles across the Caspian Sea to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Sky News , UNN, citing its own sources.

Details

The source said that the ship arrived in the Russian port on September 4.

Satellite imagery analyzed by the Sky News Data & Forensics team shows the vessel that day in the port of Olya near Astrakhan, in southern Russia, near the Caspian Sea.

Ship tracking data shows that Port Olya 3 was in the Iranian port of Amirabad just six days earlier, on August 29

The vessel Port Olya 3 transported about 220 short-range ballistic missiles across the Caspian Sea to Russia. (...) The source said that upon arrival in Russia, the Fateh-360 ballistic missiles, which have a range of more than 70 miles, were loaded onto a large freight train - writes Sky News

The publication also added that the missiles are likely to be sent to a military training ground called Ashuluk for testing and further training before being used on the battlefield.

Pentagon: US to help Ukraine defend itself against Iranian missiles

Addendum

France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announce other restrictions.

Recall

Iran's Foreign Minister denied information about the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. He criticized the United States and European countries for acting on false intelligence.