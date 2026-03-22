Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz for ships to pass, but there are exceptions

Iran has announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to all ships except those associated with "enemies of Iran." This was stated by Iran's Ambassador to Great Britain, Ali Mousavi, as reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the diplomat, Iran will continue to cooperate with the International Maritime Organization. At the same time, he added that more important in this situation are the complete cessation of "US and Israeli aggression," as well as the restoration of mutual trust with the rest of the world.

Context

US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran's power plants if it did not open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

Before that, Donald Trump announced the defeat of the Iranian navy and air force. He stated that the United States of America "wiped Iran off the map."

Recall

According to Axios, Trump is preparing a peace plan for Iran. In particular, the US demands zero uranium enrichment and an end to the missile program.