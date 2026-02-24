Iran issues first death sentence to January protest participant despite US warnings

The Revolutionary Court in Tehran sentenced Mohammed Abbasi to death, accusing him of "enmity against God" and killing a security officer during mass unrest. This decision became the first official death sentence related to the recent wave of protests, despite direct threats from Washington to use military force if such punishments are carried out. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The verdict was handed down against the backdrop of an extremely tense international situation, with US President Donald Trump openly warning Tehran against executing protesters.

The defendants do not have access to the lawyer they wanted, and they were provided with a public defender – a source close to the convict's family told Reuters.

Despite the risk of military action from the United States and condemnation from human rights groups, the Iranian authorities continue their repressive policies, trying to suppress the largest internal unrest since 1979.

Human rights activists emphasize that thousands of people have already died during the suppression of protests, and the use of the death penalty is an attempt by the regime to intimidate the remaining participants in the resistance.

Repression against the accused's family and legal vacuum

In addition to the death sentence for Mohammed Abbasi, the Iranian judicial system sentenced his daughter Fateme to a long prison term, sentencing her to 25 years in prison for participating in demonstrations.

The convict's relatives reject all accusations of murder, stating the lack of evidence and the impossibility of obtaining a fair defense in court. Currently, the verdict is awaiting confirmation by the Supreme Court of Iran, which will be a decisive moment in the further development of diplomatic and military confrontation between Tehran and the West.

