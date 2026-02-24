$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 1814 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 2466 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 4188 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 8306 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 11571 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 12592 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 12464 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 21034 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13241 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Iran issues first death sentence to January protest participant despite US warnings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The Revolutionary Court in Tehran sentenced Mohammad Abbasi to death, accusing him of "enmity against God" and killing a security officer.

Iran issues first death sentence to January protest participant despite US warnings

The Revolutionary Court in Tehran sentenced Mohammed Abbasi to death, accusing him of "enmity against God" and killing a security officer during mass unrest. This decision became the first official death sentence related to the recent wave of protests, despite direct threats from Washington to use military force if such punishments are carried out. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The verdict was handed down against the backdrop of an extremely tense international situation, with US President Donald Trump openly warning Tehran against executing protesters.

The defendants do not have access to the lawyer they wanted, and they were provided with a public defender

– a source close to the convict's family told Reuters.

Despite the risk of military action from the United States and condemnation from human rights groups, the Iranian authorities continue their repressive policies, trying to suppress the largest internal unrest since 1979.

"Freedom for Iran": thousands demonstrate in Berlin in support of Iranian rebels08.02.26, 04:48 • 10209 views

Human rights activists emphasize that thousands of people have already died during the suppression of protests, and the use of the death penalty is an attempt by the regime to intimidate the remaining participants in the resistance.

Repression against the accused's family and legal vacuum

In addition to the death sentence for Mohammed Abbasi, the Iranian judicial system sentenced his daughter Fateme to a long prison term, sentencing her to 25 years in prison for participating in demonstrations.

Trump expressed surprise at Iran's lack of surrender amid massive US military pressure23.02.26, 04:55 • 5946 views

The convict's relatives reject all accusations of murder, stating the lack of evidence and the impossibility of obtaining a fair defense in court. Currently, the verdict is awaiting confirmation by the Supreme Court of Iran, which will be a decisive moment in the further development of diplomatic and military confrontation between Tehran and the West.

US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?19.02.26, 16:46 • 88843 views

Stepan Haftko

