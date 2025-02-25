Involvement of veterans in basic military training: draft law adopted as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill that will allow veterans to be involved in basic military training. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and the card of the bill No. 9421.

No. 9421 - Involvement of war veterans in organizing and preparing Ukrainian citizens for national resistance. For the basis - 268 - Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the initial military training of Ukrainian citizens for national resistance is organized by the State Education Quality Service, together with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Veterans, and may be conducted with the involvement of persons who have special services to the Motherland, affected participants of the Revolution of Dignity, family members of such persons and family members of deceased war veterans, family members of deceased defenders, and is conducted in general secondary education institutions.

It also specifies that the tasks of preparing Ukrainian citizens for national resistance are "to promote the acquisition by Ukrainian citizens of the readiness and ability to fulfill their constitutional duty to protect the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine on the basis of the combat experience of war veterans.

Recall

Starting in September 2025, Ukraine will introduce basic general military training for students lasting 300 hours. The theory will be available to all, and the practice will be optional for men and women.