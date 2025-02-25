Involvement of veterans in basic military training: draft law adopted as a basis

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 677 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 16477 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 42994 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 28201 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105857 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 90654 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111309 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116521 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146130 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115079 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 47304 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 73422 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 25143 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102603 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 37480 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 43006 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146131 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137176 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169721 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 15874 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131285 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133244 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161859 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141324 views
Actual
Involvement of veterans in basic military training: draft law adopted as a basis

Involvement of veterans in basic military training: draft law adopted as a basis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22284 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading draft law No. 9421 on the involvement of veterans in basic military training. The training will be conducted in schools with the participation of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Veterans.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill that will allow veterans to be involved in basic military training. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and the card of the bill No. 9421.

No. 9421 - Involvement of war veterans in organizing and preparing Ukrainian citizens for national resistance. For the basis - 268 

- Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the initial military training of Ukrainian citizens for national resistance is organized by the State Education Quality Service, together with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Veterans, and may be conducted with the involvement of persons who have special services to the Motherland, affected participants of the Revolution of Dignity, family members of such persons and family members of deceased war veterans, family members of deceased defenders, and is conducted in general secondary education institutions.

It also specifies that the tasks of preparing Ukrainian citizens for national resistance are "to promote the acquisition by Ukrainian citizens of the readiness and ability to fulfill their constitutional duty to protect the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine on the basis of the combat experience of war veterans.

Recall

Starting in September 2025, Ukraine will introduce basic general military training for students lasting 300 hours. The theory will be available to all, and the practice will be optional for men and women.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

Involvement of veterans in basic military training: draft law adopted as a basis | УНН