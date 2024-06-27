Involved the military in house repairs: another suspicion served to former head of Zaporizhzhia TCC
The former head of the Zaporizhzhia TCC and JV is suspected of abuse of office for illegally ordering servicemen to repair his private house and issuing unreasonable orders and paying for their work.
The former head of the Zaporizhzhia regional territorial center for recruitment and social support is suspected of abuse of office. The official involved the military in the repair of his own house. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.
Details
It is noted that during the management of the regional military commissariat in 2023, the official decided to use military personnel to repair his new house.
He selected specialists for his construction needs from among the employees of the district military enlistment offices.
The conditions of work were a free schedule of attendance at the service with full financial support. The official illegally issued orders to send military personnel to the JFO and JFO and signed documents on unjustified accruals and payments.
The former official was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office and aiding and abetting in military service evasion (Art. 364 (1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Art. 27 (5), Art. 28 (2), Art. 409 (4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Addendum
Investigators found out that in February-July 2023, instead of serving, three employees of Zaporizhzhia district military commissariats performed repair work in the military commissar's building. During this time, they were unjustifiably charged UAH 266.4 thousand.
Three employees of military registration and enlistment offices who agreed to his proposal were notified of suspicion of evading military service (part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for five to ten years
Recall
An indictment against the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support has been submitted to court. According to investigators, he organized a corruption scheme with combat payments to his subordinates.