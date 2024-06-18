Son of Vinnytsia TCR official promised "package" of documents for traveling abroad for USD 20 thousand, detained - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had detained the son of an official of the Vinnytsia United City TCR, who promised to "make" documents "that would allow to avoid mobilization and leave Ukraine" for $20,000, UNN reports.

Details

"SBI officers detained the son of the head of one of the branches of the Vinnytsia United City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, who promised to "make" a package of documents for a local resident to travel abroad for money," the bureau said in a statement on social media.

As stated, "the man assured that for $20,000 his father would prepare documents that would allow him to avoid mobilization and leave Ukraine".

According to SBI, the official's son offered similar "assistance" to other people. In particular, during the searches, were found and seized empty calls, more than a dozen copies of passports of men of military age, cash in different currencies.

The SBI detained the official's son on June 14 while he was transferring $15,000. Earlier, he had already received $5,000 from the "client," the bureau said.

As noted, searches were conducted at the places of residence and work of the defendant and his father.

"Currently, the official's son has been served a notice of suspicion of receiving an undue benefit for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 1 million was chosen as a measure of restraint against him," the SBI said.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years with confiscation of property.

"The investigation is ongoing, and the involvement of not only the detainee's father, but also other officials of the Vinnytsia Regional Military-Terrorist Center and the JV is being checked," the bureau said.

