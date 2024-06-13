Fake summons for 4 thousand dollars: in Odesa, an employee of the TCC was detained for bribery

An employee of the local RTCK, who took bribes and helped men evade the draft, was detained in Odesa. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

On June 11, police detained the suspect after he received $1,000 in bribes. A week earlier, he received a similar amount. The RTCC employee was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

As the investigators explained, in return for $4,000 in reward, the defendant promised not to serve the summons.

The "price" also included the provision of a blank summons form with a wet stamp for self-filling and affixing the required date of alleged appearance at the CMC. The fake summons was supposed to exclude the possibility of serving a real one, and thus postpone the call for military service.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official). The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided - the National Police summarized.

The man faces imprisonment for up to ten years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

