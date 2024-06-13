ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Fake summons for 4 thousand dollars: in Odesa, an employee of the TCC was detained for bribery

Fake summons for 4 thousand dollars: in Odesa, an employee of the TCC was detained for bribery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30152 views

An officer of the local military registration and enlistment office in Odesa was detained for taking a $4,000 bribe to help evaders by issuing false summonses.

An employee of the local RTCK, who took bribes and helped men evade the draft, was detained in Odesa. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

On June 11, police detained the suspect after he received $1,000 in bribes. A week earlier, he received a similar amount. The RTCC employee was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

As the investigators explained, in return for $4,000 in reward, the defendant promised not to serve the summons.

The fight was provoked by “unknown civilians”: Odesa TCC commented on the clash between medics and military11.06.24, 19:19 • 40432 views

The "price" also included the provision of a blank summons form with a wet stamp for self-filling and affixing the required date of alleged appearance at the CMC. The fake summons was supposed to exclude the possibility of serving a real one, and thus postpone the call for military service.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official). The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided

- the National Police summarized. 

The man faces imprisonment  for up to ten years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

Recall

In the Cherkasy region, an explosive devicewas thrown into the yard of a serviceman of the 4th division of the Zvenyhorod RTC and JV , which caused an explosion in the yard of the house.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

