Investigators have uncovered new property linked to the family of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko

During a journalistic investigation, materials were received by the editorial office of UNN from sources in which whistleblowers point to new real estate registered in the name of the deputy minister of justice Andrii Haichenko's uncle. This is another case in a series of discoveries of real estate property associated with his family, reports UNN.

Property of Haichenko's parents

Earlier, UNN journalists found that according to the registers, the following is registered in the name of Andrii Haichenko's parents:

four apartments in the center of Kyiv,

two parking spaces,

two houses in the suburbs of the capital,

0.5 hectares of land plots.

It is noteworthy that part of this property is mortgaged, where Haichenko's mother is the mortgagee and his father is the mortgagor, and vice versa. Such schemes are often used to avoid confiscation or re-registration of ownership to other persons in case of court decisions.

New real estate in the name of Haichenko's uncle

The investigation found that a number of other real estate properties are registered in the name of Haichenko's mother's brother - Anatolii Tsyndrovsky.

In particular:

2019 - purchased a land plot in the suburbs of Kyiv next to the plots of the official's mother, Liudmyla Tsyndrovska.

2020 - received a residential house and a land plot as a gift in the same place. The value of the land alone in this area is $3,000 per are.

2021 - received a gift of an apartment at the address Kyiv, Ihoria Sikorskoho St., 1B, worth about $130,000.

2024 - purchased a house in Vita-Poshtova with a land plot (15 acres, estimated value - from $60,000).

Anatolii Tsyndrovsky is a member of the board of Kyiv ATC-13054.

Family financial transactions

It is worth noting that Anatolii Tsyndrovsky's son Yevhen was employed at the Ministry of Justice in 2021, where Andrii Haichenko was already working. In 2020, he declared a single income - a gift from his father for 3 million UAH. In 2021 - another 2 million UAH from his father. In 2022 - 1 million UAH in the form of a gift. That same year, he gifted a car to an unknown person.

Financial transactions between family members may indicate a scheme of dispersing assets to avoid a direct connection with Deputy Minister Andrii Haichenko.

The official himself claims that the property was acquired before his appointment to the Ministry of Justice. However, this statement only applies to part of the property. The land and houses registered in the names of his relatives, in particular, were registered during his tenure.

During Andrii Haichenko's tenure at the Ministry of Justice, his mother and uncle received valuable and elite gifts: land plots with an estimated value of $130,000, an apartment worth $130,000. They became owners of two residential houses. Haichenko's mother is building another house. The uncle gifted 6 million UAH to his son, who works in the civil service and has modest income. The uncle also purchased a new Mercedes for 1.7 million UAH and bought a house in Vita-Poshtova, where the value of the land alone starts at $60,000.

We would also like to add that the register also records dubious synchronous actions by Haichenko's close circle, so the list of property may not be exhaustive.

UNN publishes videos received anonymously - they most likely record the houses and land plots that, according to the registers, belong to Haichenko's family.

The editorial office also expects official information from the NACP regarding the start of an audit of Haichenko's lifestyle, as well as a comment from his supervisor - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna.