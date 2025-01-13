Invaders killed more than 40 priests in the occupied territories - State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 14752 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138668 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122623 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130649 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131240 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109815 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160133 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104327 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 73193 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124491 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122957 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 67931 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 82423 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138668 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166072 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160133 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188102 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177437 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122957 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124491 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141045 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132837 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150222 views
Invaders killed more than 40 priests in the occupied territories - State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25049 views

In the occupied territories, the occupiers killed more than 40 clergymen of various denominations, including 14 of the UOC-MP. The occupiers also destroyed about 200 churches in the occupied territories.

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, the number of priests killed by the occupiers exceeds 40 people. This was stated by the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience Viktor Yelensky during a briefing on Monday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details 

"Now Russia, according to a report by the U.S. Department, is one of the countries where religious freedoms are most severely and brutally suppressed. And this applies not only to the occupied territories. What is happening in the occupied territories does not fall under any legal description at all, it is arbitrariness, murder, rape, torture. The number of priests killed by the occupiers exceeds 40 people," Yelensky said. 

He also emphasized that some of the murdered priests were killed while wearing liturgical vestments. That is, they could not be confused with anyone else. 

"This applies to almost all religious organizations, including the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Therefore, when the Russian state speaks of its desire to protect the UOC-MP, it must first of all be protected from Russia. 14 priests of this church were killed, more than 100, almost 200 churches were destroyed from those in the occupied territories," emphasized the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience.

Recall 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on the deaths of 67 clergymen and the destruction of more than 630 religious buildings at the hands of the Russian occupiers. The occupation authorities ban the activities of religious organizations not affiliated with the Moscow Patriarchate.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
ukraineUkraine

