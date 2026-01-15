International operation: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of participants in a transnational hacker group

$43.180.08
What will happen to food basket prices - expert's answer
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 5872 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 36572 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 48806 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 28630 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 29692 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 48503 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 39982 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 40770 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35065 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shown
January 15, 06:59 AM
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
January 15, 07:20 AM
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy
January 15, 08:33 AM
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
10:29 AM
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+
11:42 AM
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
10:29 AM
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 36572 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
January 15, 08:08 AM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 53847 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
January 14, 11:32 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Denys Shmyhal
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
January 15, 07:20 AM
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
January 13, 03:09 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Mikoyan MiG-29

International operation: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of participants in a transnational hacker group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Ukraine, the USA, and Germany exposed a transnational hacker group that blocked the systems of 11 American corporations, demanding a ransom. The damage caused amounts to $1.5 million; searches were conducted at the homes of two Ukrainian citizens.

International operation: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of participants in a transnational hacker group

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with US and German partners, exposed a transnational hacker group that blocked the systems of at least 11 American corporations. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, who added that prosecutors, together with criminal police commissioners from Germany, conducted searches of two Ukrainian citizens, UNN reports.

The attackers blocked the systems of at least 11 American corporations. They demanded a ransom in cryptocurrency for the return of access. The damage currently estimated is about $1.5 million. The group consists of more than 20 people, seven of whom are in Ukraine. Each had their own role: from hacking passwords and writing code to negotiating with victims and cashing out money.

- Kravchenko reported.

Ukraine and the USA strengthen cooperation in combating cybercrime and countering the supply of components to the Russian Federation - Kravchenko23.09.25, 15:22 • 2644 views

According to the Prosecutor General, one of the suspects is also involved in another crime – the distribution of BlackBasta malicious software, which is being investigated in Germany.

Today, together with criminal police commissioners from Germany, we conducted searches of two Ukrainian citizens. During the investigative actions, computer equipment, mobile phones, draft records, and cash were seized. The analysis of the seized materials is ongoing. After its completion, a decision will be made regarding the notification of suspicion.

- Kravchenko added.

According to the Prosecutor General, cybercrimes have no borders - and the response to them will also be transcontinental, systemic, and inevitable.

We continue to work

- he summarized.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko reveals results of cooperation with the USA: 5 extraditions and 46 fulfilled requests19.12.25, 16:54 • 3077 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Technology
Search
Ruslan Kravchenko
Germany
United States
Ukraine