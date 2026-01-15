International operation: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of participants in a transnational hacker group

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with US and German partners, exposed a transnational hacker group that blocked the systems of at least 11 American corporations. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, who added that prosecutors, together with criminal police commissioners from Germany, conducted searches of two Ukrainian citizens, UNN reports.

The attackers blocked the systems of at least 11 American corporations. They demanded a ransom in cryptocurrency for the return of access. The damage currently estimated is about $1.5 million. The group consists of more than 20 people, seven of whom are in Ukraine. Each had their own role: from hacking passwords and writing code to negotiating with victims and cashing out money. - Kravchenko reported.

Ukraine and the USA strengthen cooperation in combating cybercrime and countering the supply of components to the Russian Federation - Kravchenko

According to the Prosecutor General, one of the suspects is also involved in another crime – the distribution of BlackBasta malicious software, which is being investigated in Germany.

Today, together with criminal police commissioners from Germany, we conducted searches of two Ukrainian citizens. During the investigative actions, computer equipment, mobile phones, draft records, and cash were seized. The analysis of the seized materials is ongoing. After its completion, a decision will be made regarding the notification of suspicion. - Kravchenko added.

According to the Prosecutor General, cybercrimes have no borders - and the response to them will also be transcontinental, systemic, and inevitable.

We continue to work - he summarized.

