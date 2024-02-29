International Forum in Kyiv to Discuss the Role of Culture in the Context of russia's Invasion of Ukraine

The VII International Forum "Creative Ukraine" - Rethinking. Culture. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The capital of Ukraine will host the VII International Forum "Creative Ukraine" - Rethinking. Culture.

The event will bring together government officials, MPs, experts from around the world, creative entrepreneurs, artists and journalists to discuss the contribution of culture and creative industries to the current context of military events in Ukraine.

The forum will feature high-level panel discussions on two stages. Participants will discuss examples of successful projects in the field of culture and creative industries, as well as consider strategies of communication, narratives and cultural diplomacy.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Center for Cultural Research in cooperation with Design of Changes and Design4Ukraine, with the support of Naftogaz Group and the Federation of Employers of the Oil and Gas Industry. The forum is supported by the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine and the Creative Industries Development Office at the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

