$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29660 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 108637 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69532 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 272945 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232624 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190914 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230585 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251475 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157470 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372115 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 86186 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 108414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42268 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 43389 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 108675 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 272995 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 212374 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232650 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19854 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28015 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27959 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 68047 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 75191 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"Brainwashing" Ukrainian youth: the occupiers attract Ukrainians from the TOT to a "world festival"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29096 views

The occupiers are bringing Ukrainian youth from the occupied territories to a "world festival" using school principals and pro-Russian organizations to brainwash them.

"Brainwashing" Ukrainian youth: the occupiers attract Ukrainians from the TOT to a "world festival"

Young people from the TOT of Ukraine are being brought to the so-called "world youth festival" on a "voluntary and compulsory" basis, which involves so-called "volunteers" from among the participants of "public organizations" created by the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the National Resistance Center.

Details

To attract children and youth to the "world youth festival," the occupiers use administrative resources. According to the National Resistance Center, school principals in the TOT are required to ensure that a certain number of children are enrolled in the "voluntary and compulsory" program.

As for the so-called "World Youth Festival":

It will involve so-called "volunteers" from among the members of "public organizations" created by Russia, such as "Yug Molodoy", "Movement of the First", etc.

The Russian side is creating such organizations on the model of the Komsomol, writes Spist. Such organizations brainwash Ukrainian youth.

The National Resistance Center emphasizes that the underground is aware of all employees of the occupation administrations who brainwash Ukrainian children. None of them will be able to avoid punishment

 ," the post reads.

 Recall

The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has approved early voting in February for Russian occupation troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine to elect the President of the Russian Federation at mobile and stationary polling stations.

On February 26, activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement raised the Ukrainian flag to the top of a Crimean mountain on the Day of Resistancein the Russian occupation of Crimea.

Center for Countering Disinformation refutes Russian fake about Ukraine's preparations to surrender Kharkiv26.02.24, 16:58 • 24688 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Telegram
Crimea
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02