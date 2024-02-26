Young people from the TOT of Ukraine are being brought to the so-called "world youth festival" on a "voluntary and compulsory" basis, which involves so-called "volunteers" from among the participants of "public organizations" created by the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the National Resistance Center.

Details

To attract children and youth to the "world youth festival," the occupiers use administrative resources. According to the National Resistance Center, school principals in the TOT are required to ensure that a certain number of children are enrolled in the "voluntary and compulsory" program.

As for the so-called "World Youth Festival":

It will involve so-called "volunteers" from among the members of "public organizations" created by Russia, such as "Yug Molodoy", "Movement of the First", etc.

The Russian side is creating such organizations on the model of the Komsomol, writes Spist. Such organizations brainwash Ukrainian youth.

The National Resistance Center emphasizes that the underground is aware of all employees of the occupation administrations who brainwash Ukrainian children. None of them will be able to avoid punishment ," the post reads.

Recall

The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has approved early voting in February for Russian occupation troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine to elect the President of the Russian Federation at mobile and stationary polling stations.

On February 26, activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement raised the Ukrainian flag to the top of a Crimean mountain on the Day of Resistancein the Russian occupation of Crimea.

