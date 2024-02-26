Center for Countering Disinformation refutes Russian fake about Ukraine's preparations to surrender Kharkiv

russian propagandists are spreading a fake that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to surrender Kharkiv. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

The other day, Russian Telegram channels reported that Kharkiv's leadership was preparing to "flee" the city. According to Russian propagandists, this is evidenced by the allocation of funds for road repairs in the Lyubotyn and Korotych neighborhoods.

Reports about the alleged "flight" of the city administration from Kharkiv are untrue and are an information and psychological operation of the enemy aimed at demoralizing society and sowing panic - said the CPA.

The Center emphasizes that according to Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi, the occupiers do not have enough forces and means to launch a powerful offensive on the western (Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv region) strategic direction.

Yevlash on Russia's possible offensive on Kharkiv: no powerful offensive groups are currently observed

In addition, Volodymyr Fitio, a spokesman for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the northern border is constantly being reinforced, and the number of Russian troops on the northern border is being tracked.

Recall

Ilya Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, said that the Russians had pulled up reserves, including Russian Guard units, in the Kupyansk direction to strengthen their border and prevent saboteurs.