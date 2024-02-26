Center for Countering Disinformation refutes Russian fake about Ukraine's preparations to surrender Kharkiv

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30173 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 111049 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70746 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 275738 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234553 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191549 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230983 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251552 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157547 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372132 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 45419 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 111049 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 275738 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 213295 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234553 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20268 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28384 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28286 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69472 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76603 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Center for Countering Disinformation refutes Russian fake about Ukraine's preparations to surrender Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24688 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation has denied Russian propaganda claims that Ukraine is preparing to surrender Kharkiv. The Center explains that the occupiers are trying to demoralize society and sow panic.

Center for Countering Disinformation refutes Russian fake about Ukraine's preparations to surrender Kharkiv

russian propagandists are spreading a fake that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to surrender Kharkiv. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

The other day, Russian Telegram channels reported that Kharkiv's leadership was preparing to "flee" the city. According to Russian propagandists, this is evidenced by the allocation of funds for road repairs in the Lyubotyn and Korotych neighborhoods.

Reports about the alleged "flight" of the city administration from Kharkiv are untrue and are an information and psychological operation of the enemy aimed at demoralizing society and sowing panic

- said the CPA.

The Center emphasizes that according to Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi, the occupiers do not have enough forces and means to launch a powerful offensive on the western (Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv region) strategic direction.

Yevlash on Russia's possible offensive on Kharkiv: no powerful offensive groups are currently observed11.02.24, 11:38 • 40942 views

In addition, Volodymyr Fitio, a spokesman for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the northern border is constantly being reinforced, and the number of Russian troops on the northern border is being tracked.

Recall

Ilya Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, said that the Russians had pulled up reserves, including Russian Guard units, in the Kupyansk direction to strengthen their border and prevent saboteurs.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Telegram
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02