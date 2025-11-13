International Day of the Blind and World Kindness Day: what is celebrated on November 13

$42.010.06
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdown
November 12, 03:53 PM • 41751 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 71319 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 67266 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 69593 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM • 62789 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 58057 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 63936 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 63143 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 82726 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Popular news
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 34154 views
Ukraine is ready to fight for another three years, but Putin will not be able to withstand that long - SikorskiNovember 12, 09:59 PM • 6770 views
Zelenskyy spoke with US senators: what was discussedPhotoNovember 12, 10:22 PM • 7458 views
Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk directionVideo02:38 AM • 7400 views
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to Ukraine03:24 AM • 9702 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 69424 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 87529 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 57856 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 67824 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 134686 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Washington, D.C.
Poland
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 34295 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 36282 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 27386 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 66372 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 66481 views
International Day of the Blind and World Kindness Day: what is celebrated on November 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

November 13 marks International Day of the Blind, World Usability Day, World Kindness Day, and the Day of St. John Chrysostom. These holidays unite people around ideas of loyalty, respect, and development, reminding them of the importance of equal opportunities and kindness.

International Day of the Blind and World Kindness Day: what is celebrated on November 13

Today, November 13, the world celebrates several important holidays at once - from spiritual to technological. UNN offers a selection of four holidays of today: each of them has its own history and special meaning, which unites people around the ideas of loyalty, respect and development.

International Day of the Blind

International Day of the Blind is celebrated annually on November 13. It was on this day that the inventor of Braille, Louis Braille, was born.

This holiday reminds us of the importance of equal opportunities for people with visual impairments. Its goal is to draw attention to the problems of the blind and encourage society to create a barrier-free environment.

World Usability Day

World Usability Day is celebrated on the second Thursday of November to emphasize the importance of ease of use in technology, products, and services.

The holiday was established in 2005 on the initiative of the Usability Professionals' Association. The main idea of the holiday is to make the world more understandable and accessible to all end users.

Budgeting for the Christmas holidays12.11.25, 13:09 • 57857 views

World Kindness Day

World Kindness Day was established in 1998 on the initiative of the World Kindness Movement, which united volunteers from different countries.

This holiday calls for helping others, sharing warmth and support. The symbol of the holiday is a heart - as a sign of sincerity and compassion.

Day of St. John Chrysostom

The Day of St. John Chrysostom honors the memory of one of the most famous Fathers of the Church, Archbishop of Constantinople, who became famous as a brilliant preacher and theologian - which is why he was called "Chrysostom."

His sermons and prayers are still used in Orthodox worship. John Chrysostom was an example of humility, love for people, and justice. On this day, believers visit churches, pray, and remember the power of words and wisdom.

In Ukraine, more than 200 criminal proceedings have already been initiated against clerics of the UOC (MP), among the defendants are 27 high-ranking church officials10.11.25, 13:34 • 8185 views

Alla Kiosak

Society