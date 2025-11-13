International Day of the Blind and World Kindness Day: what is celebrated on November 13

Today, November 13, the world celebrates several important holidays at once - from spiritual to technological. UNN offers a selection of four holidays of today: each of them has its own history and special meaning, which unites people around the ideas of loyalty, respect and development.

International Day of the Blind

International Day of the Blind is celebrated annually on November 13. It was on this day that the inventor of Braille, Louis Braille, was born.

This holiday reminds us of the importance of equal opportunities for people with visual impairments. Its goal is to draw attention to the problems of the blind and encourage society to create a barrier-free environment.

World Usability Day

World Usability Day is celebrated on the second Thursday of November to emphasize the importance of ease of use in technology, products, and services.

The holiday was established in 2005 on the initiative of the Usability Professionals' Association. The main idea of the holiday is to make the world more understandable and accessible to all end users.

World Kindness Day

World Kindness Day was established in 1998 on the initiative of the World Kindness Movement, which united volunteers from different countries.

This holiday calls for helping others, sharing warmth and support. The symbol of the holiday is a heart - as a sign of sincerity and compassion.

Day of St. John Chrysostom

The Day of St. John Chrysostom honors the memory of one of the most famous Fathers of the Church, Archbishop of Constantinople, who became famous as a brilliant preacher and theologian - which is why he was called "Chrysostom."

His sermons and prayers are still used in Orthodox worship. John Chrysostom was an example of humility, love for people, and justice. On this day, believers visit churches, pray, and remember the power of words and wisdom.

