Exclusive
12:02 PM • 1168 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 11471 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 25163 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 17641 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 30654 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 45768 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 31339 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 62463 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 82914 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52469 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
International Agency Forecasts Sharp Drop in Oil Prices in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The International Energy Agency forecasts a sharp drop in oil prices in 2026 due to oversupply and declining demand. The price of a Brent barrel could fall to $58, which will affect the cost of gasoline.

International Agency Forecasts Sharp Drop in Oil Prices in 2026

Global oil markets are heading for a record surplus next year. In 2026, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), there will be an oversupply and a drop in demand, UNN reports.

Details

The International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that global oil markets are heading for a record surplus in 2026. At the same time, demand growth is slowing down, and supply is increasing.

The agency's report indicates that due to the trend leading to oversupply and falling demand, a sharp drop in oil prices is quite likely next year.

Recent data indicate weak demand in major economies. Given that consumer confidence remains weak, a significant recovery currently seems unlikely.

- the report published on Wednesday states.

According to the IEA, the price of a barrel of North Sea Brent crude, which is a global benchmark, will fall to $58 next year. This year, the price is close to $69 on average. This could lead to lower gasoline prices, although excise taxes also play an important role at this level.

Switzerland joined new EU sanctions against Russia: lowered oil price cap12.08.25, 19:18 • 2564 views

It should be noted that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) decided to increase production. Meanwhile, the energy agency concludes that the situation is moving towards a "record surplus of crude oil."

Recall

In 2024, the International Energy Agency predicted a drop in oil consumption; and in 2025 - the formation of a surplus of raw materials. The agency pointed to slowing growth in demand for crude oil due to the use of energy sources with lower emissions.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude