Interim results of negotiations discussed: Zelenskyy discussed the meeting in the UAE with the Ukrainian team

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation reported on today's trilateral meeting in the UAE – discussing the interim results of the negotiations, as reported by UNN.

There was a report from our delegation after today's meetings – it was a trilateral format. There were also contacts between the team and the American side. Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, and David Arakhamia reported. The guys were in touch. We discussed the interim results of the negotiations for this day. They will continue tomorrow. - Zelenskyy reported.

The most difficult ones remain: Rubio announced a reduction in the list of unresolved issues in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Additionally

According to the Head of State, Ukraine's overall position is very clear: the war must genuinely end.

Russia itself must be ready for this. And partners must also be ready to genuinely ensure this with their real guarantees – security guarantees – with their real pressure on the aggressor. And by ensuring that it is felt now – that people in Ukraine feel it – that the situation is truly moving towards peace, towards ending the war, and not towards Russians using everything to their advantage and continuing strikes. - Zelenskyy added.

According to the President, there should be no rewards for the aggressor. If there is any reward for the aggressor, Russia will eventually break any agreement.

Recall

The conclusion of the first day of a new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the USA, and Russia in Abu Dhabi was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation of negotiators.