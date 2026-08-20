$44.700.0751.870.04
ukenru
06:57 PM • 9784 views
"The Future Remembers": an art installation has been launched at the "Motherland Monument" in the capitalPhotoVideo
06:39 PM • 10807 views
Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi
05:33 PM • 12310 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, collaborators, and former Ukrainian officials — Zelenskyy has introduced several new sanctions packages
03:44 PM • 16297 views
The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv; there may be disruptions to hot water supply in two districts, the mayor says
August 20, 03:09 PM • 16769 views
The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.
Exclusive
August 20, 02:20 PM • 15546 views
Why your brand may not be registered - a lawyer explains
August 20, 02:10 PM • 15154 views
EU plans to clarify the new rules on temporary protection for Ukrainians "in the coming weeks"
August 20, 12:59 PM • 16138 views
The court ordered a preventive measure for the Volkswagen driver who crashed into a bus stop with people in KyivPhoto
August 20, 12:08 PM • 16807 views
The prosecutor is seeking detention with bail of UAH 200 million for MykytasVideo
August 20, 11:56 AM • 18055 views
Zelenskyy: Russia’s latest strike was one of the most cynical, calculated and large-scaleVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
51%
748mm
Popular news
Romania scrambled two F-16s and destroyed a maritime drone – the EU respondedAugust 20, 11:52 AM • 6212 views
The Cabinet of Ministers exempted some industrial consumers from electricity supply restrictions — who does this apply toPhotoAugust 20, 11:55 AM • 3768 views
Intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is offering Russians the chance to live, study and die on creditAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 9824 views
Drone debris was found in Moldova after Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine. Sandu reactedAugust 20, 01:28 PM • 3842 views
In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy UAV fell onto a business center, sparking a fire — mayorAugust 20, 02:53 PM • 4926 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 86055 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 105384 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 89773 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 102764 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 98059 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Terekh
Vadym Filashkin
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Boryspil
Brovary
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 72171 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 92971 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 127084 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 130021 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 136168 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Social network
Nord Stream
FAB-250

Intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is offering Russians the chance to live, study and die on credit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10030 views

Tuition at leading Russian universities costs up to 2 million rubles a year. Intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is shifting the funding shortfall onto students.

Intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is offering Russians the chance to live, study and die on credit

The rectors of three leading Moscow universities appealed to applicants, urging them not to be afraid to take out loans for higher education. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, instead of acknowledging that education lacks funding, Kremlin administrators decided to shift this burden onto students’ shoulders, UNN reports.

The rectors of three leading Moscow universities — "MIPT," "MFUA," and "MSTU" — appealed to applicants, urging them not to be afraid to take out loans for higher education. The statement was not made by chance: this year’s university admissions campaign in the Russian Federation turned into a scandal when a significant share of school graduates with maximum Unified State Examination scores were unable to obtain state-funded places. Instead of acknowledging that education lacks funding, Kremlin administrators decided to shift this burden onto students’ shoulders 

- the statement said.

The war against Ukraine has impoverished three-quarters of Russia’s regions — intelligence07.08.26, 11:45 • 3798 views

As the intelligence service noted, at first glance the idea was borrowed from Western experience. For example, at the University of Kansas, a graduate can indeed repay an education loan from their future salary without excessive hardship. But in Russian realities, the mechanism works differently. Tuition at leading universities in the Russian Federation already costs 1.5–2 million rubles per year, excluding food, accommodation, and transportation. Five years of such education amounts to a sum that most graduates will be unable to repay for many years, or even decades. For comparison: job openings for lawyers with no work experience, even in Moscow, offer 50,000–70,000 rubles per month, while the median market offer stands at 70,000–80,000 rubles.

In effect, with a single phrase, Kremlin rectors replaced the concept of accessible education with bank debt. This is not an isolated case: living on credit  has recently become commonplace for Russians. Rising prices have affected even the funeral industry, where large companies offer installment plans for funerals for up to 12 months. This creates a logical, albeit horrifying, chain that the Kremlin is offering Russians today: finish school — take out a loan for education; die — go into debt again, this time for your own funeral. The only way the Kremlin officially offers Russians to escape this debt cycle is participation in the war against Ukraine 

- the intelligence service concluded.

Intelligence officials said that Russia is accelerating the creation of an LNG “shadow fleet”13.08.26, 15:52 • 5185 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
School
War in Ukraine
Kansas
Ukraine