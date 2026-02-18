Instead of the injured hand, a healthy one was operated on a child: two doctors in Dnipro received suspicions

In Dnipro, doctors were supposed to fix a child's fracture but accidentally operated on the wrong arm. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, two medics have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

In September 2022, a mother brought her child to the hospital. An X-ray showed a fracture in the right arm, so the boy was put in a cast, and they were told to come back for a check-up in a month.

During the follow-up examination, doctors stated that the fracture had allegedly healed incorrectly and insisted on surgery.

On November 1, 2022, the same doctors performed a surgical intervention, but due to negligence, they operated on the healthy arm, effectively breaking it.

When the child was brought to the post-operative ward, the mother immediately saw that the wrong arm had been operated on. The family quickly transferred the boy to another hospital, where he received proper care and rehabilitation.

A forensic medical examination established that there were actually no medical grounds for the operation at all. As a result of a gross violation of medical standards, the child sustained moderate bodily injuries - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Western District Prosecutor's Office of Dnipro, two traumatologist doctors have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.