Instead of the injured hand, a healthy one was operated on a child: two doctors in Dnipro received suspicions
Kyiv • UNN
Two traumatologist doctors in Dnipro were notified of suspicion after they accidentally operated on a child's healthy hand instead of the broken one. Forensic medical examination established the absence of medical grounds for the operation.
In Dnipro, doctors were supposed to fix a child's fracture but accidentally operated on the wrong arm. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, two medics have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.
Details
In September 2022, a mother brought her child to the hospital. An X-ray showed a fracture in the right arm, so the boy was put in a cast, and they were told to come back for a check-up in a month.
During the follow-up examination, doctors stated that the fracture had allegedly healed incorrectly and insisted on surgery.
On November 1, 2022, the same doctors performed a surgical intervention, but due to negligence, they operated on the healthy arm, effectively breaking it.
When the child was brought to the post-operative ward, the mother immediately saw that the wrong arm had been operated on. The family quickly transferred the boy to another hospital, where he received proper care and rehabilitation.
A forensic medical examination established that there were actually no medical grounds for the operation at all. As a result of a gross violation of medical standards, the child sustained moderate bodily injuries
Under the procedural guidance of the Western District Prosecutor's Office of Dnipro, two traumatologist doctors have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.