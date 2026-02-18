$43.260.09
Exclusive
12:34 PM
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
Instead of the injured hand, a healthy one was operated on a child: two doctors in Dnipro received suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Two traumatologist doctors in Dnipro were notified of suspicion after they accidentally operated on a child's healthy hand instead of the broken one. Forensic medical examination established the absence of medical grounds for the operation.

Instead of the injured hand, a healthy one was operated on a child: two doctors in Dnipro received suspicions

In Dnipro, doctors were supposed to fix a child's fracture but accidentally operated on the wrong arm. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, two medics have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

In September 2022, a mother brought her child to the hospital. An X-ray showed a fracture in the right arm, so the boy was put in a cast, and they were told to come back for a check-up in a month.

During the follow-up examination, doctors stated that the fracture had allegedly healed incorrectly and insisted on surgery.

Left children unsupervised, leading to death: prosecutor's office reacted to improper child care in Donbas03.02.26, 15:23 • 3238 views

On November 1, 2022, the same doctors performed a surgical intervention, but due to negligence, they operated on the healthy arm, effectively breaking it.

When the child was brought to the post-operative ward, the mother immediately saw that the wrong arm had been operated on. The family quickly transferred the boy to another hospital, where he received proper care and rehabilitation.

A forensic medical examination established that there were actually no medical grounds for the operation at all. As a result of a gross violation of medical standards, the child sustained moderate bodily injuries 

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Western District Prosecutor's Office of Dnipro, two traumatologist doctors have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro (city)